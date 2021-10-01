Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.59

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.59 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 118,813 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £427.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

