IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.49

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.49 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.87). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,302,508 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.49.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.