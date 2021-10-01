Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $882.87

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 882.87 ($11.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,544.52 ($33.24). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,532.78 ($33.09), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,781.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 882.87. The company has a current ratio of 38.58, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,618.26.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

