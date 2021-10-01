Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,014.69

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,014.69 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.43). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 209,831 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -923.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.69.

In related news, insider Wendy Pallot bought 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

