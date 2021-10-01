Colliers Securities Comments on Xos Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XOS in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. XOS has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

