Brokers Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

