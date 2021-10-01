Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 30,750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

REDFY stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Rediff.com India has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

