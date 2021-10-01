Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

