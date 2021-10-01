Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

