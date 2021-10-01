Short Interest in WestAmerica Co. (OTCMKTS:WACC) Declines By 63.4%

WestAmerica Co. (OTCMKTS:WACC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

WACC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. WestAmerica has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

WestAmerica Company Profile

WestAmerica Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production business, primarily in the states of Oklahoma and Texas. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

