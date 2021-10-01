Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Trading Up 4.3%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY)’s share price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 586,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,641,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLY shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$202.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25.

