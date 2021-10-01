Oppenheimer Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

