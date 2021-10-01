Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.