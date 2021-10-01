Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $615.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

