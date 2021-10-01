freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.32 ($26.26).

FRA:FNTN opened at €22.63 ($26.62) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.94. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

