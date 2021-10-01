Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.38 ($80.45).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.94 and a 200-day moving average of €55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.