UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.29 ($115.63).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €82.76 ($97.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €81.09 and a 200 day moving average of €85.24. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

