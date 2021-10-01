JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.50 ($44.12).

G1A opened at €39.59 ($46.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.67 and its 200 day moving average is €36.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

