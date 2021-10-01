Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 132 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 110 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

On Friday, July 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,254.95. The company has a market capitalization of £605.94 million and a P/E ratio of 48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

