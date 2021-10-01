Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.15 ($89.59).

ETR NDA opened at €65.38 ($76.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12-month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.93 and its 200-day moving average is €75.12.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

