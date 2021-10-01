Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $826.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million.

Several research firms have commented on H. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 259.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

