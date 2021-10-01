Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

Shares of WCH opened at €161.40 ($189.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52-week high of €159.45 ($187.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

