Head to Head Analysis: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shift Technologies and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 98.85%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million 2.98 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -1.67 Jiuzi $7.98 million 6.12 N/A N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -25.94% -85.42% -43.45% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shift Technologies beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.