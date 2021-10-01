Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.42.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

