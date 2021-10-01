First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

FUNC stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $86,225 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First United by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First United during the first quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First United by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.