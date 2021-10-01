Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.