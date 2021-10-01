William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

