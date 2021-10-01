STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.02 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock worth $7,045,851. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

