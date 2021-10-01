Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn Virginia traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 11214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

