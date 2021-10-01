Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lilium in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LILM opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Lilium has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

