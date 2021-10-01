AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $129.01, but opened at $126.20. AutoNation shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 3,928 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,379 shares of company stock valued at $63,453,307. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,799,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

