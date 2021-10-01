Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 549 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

