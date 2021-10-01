Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 448% compared to the typical volume of 1,499 put options.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $727.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $770.99 and its 200-day moving average is $708.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

