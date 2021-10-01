Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $14,531,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,745,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

