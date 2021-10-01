Schneider National, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

