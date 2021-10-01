Western Forest Products Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter.

WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85. Insiders sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473 over the last quarter.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.