Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Insider Purchases £29,350 in Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,174 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £29,350 ($38,345.96).

Merise Wheatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Merise Wheatley acquired 2,500 shares of Princess Private Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, with a total value of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

PEY stock opened at GBX 13.65 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.87. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 9.04 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

