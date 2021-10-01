Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 6th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Vineet R. Jindal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,581 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

