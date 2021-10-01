Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 766.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,582.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 833.67 ($10.89).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

