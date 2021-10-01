Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 766.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,582.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 833.67 ($10.89).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

