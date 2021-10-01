Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Daniel Wright Acquires 3,671 Shares

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Daniel Wright acquired 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,704.44 ($27,050.48).

LON MNL opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 583.03. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £239.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.