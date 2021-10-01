Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,941% compared to the average daily volume of 245 put options.

ESRT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

