Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.59 on Friday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

