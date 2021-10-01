Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMPT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.71 million and a PE ratio of 0.85. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

