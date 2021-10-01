Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

