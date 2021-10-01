indie Semiconductor (INDI) and Its Peers Financial Review

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare indie Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2165 8606 15965 654 2.55

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.15%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -82.07 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.63

indie Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Summary

indie Semiconductor rivals beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.