PRIZM (PZM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,148.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $24,148.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001622 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,508,181 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

