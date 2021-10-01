dHedge DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $547,202.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,138,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

