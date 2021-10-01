CloakCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,347.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $2,347.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00031098 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,702,831 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

