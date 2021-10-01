Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.60. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

