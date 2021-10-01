Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002981 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $12,867.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,730,124 coins and its circulating supply is 3,039,916 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

